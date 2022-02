UFC Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa pulled off the biggest victory of his UFC career and possibly one of the biggest upsets in UFC heavyweight history, as he knocks out the promotion’s knockout king Derrick Lewis at the co-main event of UFC 271. Those weren’t punches but some hard thrown elbows that gave Tuivasa the edge and turned the game for his favour. Tuivasa is now into the top 5’s league and is now in an opportunity to have a legendary resume. Follow the play by play below to see how Tuivasa’s amazing game plan paid off well.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO