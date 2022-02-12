ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama: 3-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOrFb_0eCnaaeM00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Montgomery police confirm a 3-year-old was killed in a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting happened Friday afternoon.

More News from WRBL

Police identified the victim as Ja’Seyon Green.

Capt. Saba Coleman told news outlets that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Troy U student suspended for alleged sexual assault

No other information was released by authorities.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement the city was collectively grieving the loss of an innocent life to a senseless act of gun-related violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 9

Related
WRBL News 3

Man wanted in Opelika Police Officer hit-and-run arrested in Troup County in possession of a large amount of meth

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The man wanted in the hit-and-run of an Opelika Police Officer was captured in Troup County on Sunday. Jarren McKay Allen, who was wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from the hit-and-run which left the officer hospitalized, was taken into custody on Feb. 13, 2022, during a traffic stop. According […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus toddler’s death ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The death of a Columbus toddler is now being investigated as a homicide. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the death of two-year-old Stefan Taylorson has been ruled a homicide. The toddler died on May 17, 2021. At the time of his death, police responded to his home at Overlook […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
WRBL News 3

Crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 at exit 51. The fire began Monday afternoon, around 1:30. It appears as though the truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle along the northbound lanes. Southwest Fire Department is being dispatched to assist AFD with […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police make two arrests in separate gun-related disputes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made two arrests in separate gun-related incidents on Feb. 11. At around 9:48 a.m., officers responded to a scene at Primrose Court. During an alleged domestic dispute, a man fired a handgun into the air several times after becoming angry with a member of his household. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Wrbl Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

One dead, one injured following shooting in Benning Hills Park

UPDATE (02/14/2022) – Columbus Police Department has confirmed they received a call regarding two people injured from a house in the 4200 block of Prado Drive which sits directly across from 101 Patton Drive, the Benning Hills Park. The call came in just before midnight on Saturday night. In a press release police say they […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Jury to be seated for hate crimes trial in Arbery killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the hate crimes trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery said she would seat a jury Monday after a week spent asking potential jurors what they already know about the Black man’s death as well as their views on racism in America. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Charges dropped in 2018 highway death of Georgia officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a motorist in the 2018 highway death of a Georgia police officer. More News from WRBL Savannah police officer Anthony Christie was sitting in his parked patrol car while working a wreck along Interstate 16 when a tractor-trailer smashed into the cruiser and killed him. More […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRBL News 3

Missing Columbus man found in Columbus creek

UPDATE: Muscogee County Deputy Coroner, Charles Newton, confirmed that the Columbus Police Department has identified the body as 33-year-old Anthony Miles. Miles has been missing since Feb. 4, 2022. Miles’ last known location was the 1800 block of Manchester Expressway on Feb. 4, 2022. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS and the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County School District bus involved in accident

COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) – A Muscogee County School District bus was involved in an accident Monday morning. The accident was reported about around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, at Forrest Road and Regency Drive. There is no word on possible injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Attempted controlled burn spread in Beauregard, endangering nearby structures

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – Volunteer firefighters report an attempted controlled burn got out of hand quickly Saturday, endangering nearby structures. The blaze led to a two-acre grass fire that took the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department an hour to contain. Beauregard Fire Officials tell News 3 the fire happened along Lee Road 166. They shared pictures […]
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy