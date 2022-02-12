Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone as goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered them to a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home game under Frank LampardThe Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from Coleman and fellow defender Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo hit the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men.It was another morale-boosting Goodison Park display from Everton, a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO