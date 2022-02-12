ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton claimed just its second win since September...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Instant Reaction | Dominant

Limited by injuries to defence, Everton fans waited with bated breath to see how Frank Lampard would line up the Toffees with the threat of relegation looming very large over Goodison Park. The Blues started like their behinds were on fire, pressing Leeds high up and getting to every ball first all over the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds United - Frank Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard to BBC: "An incredible afternoon. What we did today was something special in terms of the performance. It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate. The fans, when they see what the players are putting into the game... What they give us. It has to be the start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard’s Everton ease relegation fears with confident victory over Leeds

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone as goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered them to a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home game under Frank LampardThe Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from Coleman and fellow defender Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo hit the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men.It was another morale-boosting Goodison Park display from Everton, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mina and Godfrey injury gives golden chance to Everton defender to showcase his potential

Since the money came rolling through Farhad Moshiri’s treasury, Everton have made multiple questionable signings. In the last few years, fans have failed to warm up to some signings and then there have been some players who have shown a lot of promise and given a sense of assurance that Everton’s future will be great. The name of Jarrad Branthwaite does give a similar feeling.
SOCCER
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds 0: Five ways Toffees lifted the Goodison gloom

Goodison Park was a cauldron of noise as Everton beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was a crucial victory and one that was won on and off the pitch. A number of Everton fan groups had called for the fans to get in as early as possible, bring flags and banners and create an atmosphere that would not only lift a fragile Everton side, but also intimidate a Leeds side missing key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
FOX Sports

Eriksen presented to Brentford fans before draw with Palace

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day at Brentford on Saturday. The Denmark international was introduced to the team's supporters on the field ahead of kickoff for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton and the 3-0 scoreline was a "fair result". MATCH REPORT: Everton gain first league win under Lampard. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
PREMIER LEAGUE

