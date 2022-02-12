LaPlace man arrested for Second-Degree murder
LAPLACE, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. John Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a 27-year-old LaPlace man in a homicide investigation surrounding the shooting death of a 21-year-old from Gramercy.
Chris Williamson turned himself in on Friday for allegedly killing Brandon Morris earlier that day at 4 a.m. in the intersection of Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive.Man accused of strangling and killing autistic and disabled man
According to the report, Morris was shot during an altercation with Williamson. The victim was transported to the hospA
Sheriff Tregre said this shooting was is an isolated incident.Police search Bayou St. John in connection to case of missing New Orleans woman
Williamson was booked with Second-Degree murder and he has no bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
