Laplace, LA

LaPlace man arrested for Second-Degree murder

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

LAPLACE, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. John Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a 27-year-old LaPlace man in a homicide investigation surrounding the shooting death of a 21-year-old from Gramercy.

Chris Williamson (Photo: St. John Sheriff’s Office)

Chris Williamson turned himself in on Friday for allegedly killing Brandon Morris earlier that day at 4 a.m. in the intersection of Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive.

According to the report, Morris was shot during an altercation with Williamson. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Tregre said this shooting was is an isolated incident.

Williamson was booked with Second-Degree murder and he has no bond.

