ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Scott Parker hails ‘heart and craft’ as Bournemouth snatch victory at Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbo4E_0eCnZPzc00

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker believes his side deserve credit for the way they managed to rally late on in a 2-1 win over Blackpool

The Cherries were marginally the better side earlier on and should have been ahead after winning a penalty, only for Dominic Solanke’s strike to be easily saved.

And the hosts went ahead with less than 10 minutes to go in the opening half, with Josh Bowler’s cracking 22-yard effort nestling in the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Blackpool narrowly missed out on taking a 2-0 lead when CJ Hamilton’s 20-yard strike hit the bar and rebounded away.

And they were punished as the Cherries equalised in the 86th minute through Jamal Lowe, before Siriki Dembele nabbed a winner for the hosts in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Bournemouth boosted their chances of winning automatic promotion with the three points, and afterwards Parker was delighted.

He said: “The lads deserve great credit for the way they showed all that heart and craft right until the end.

“We really showed our quality in what was a big game for us. It was an exciting finish of course, but also it’s a relief to get over the line like that.

“Overall, looking back at the whole game, I think we deserved the win. From start to finish the lads were superb.

“In the first half we settled really well and we had control of the game. It was unfortunate to see the penalty missed of course, and then we go and concede a real goal of the month from their lad. That was a great hit.

“That win wasn’t down to luck, though. That came because of the consequences of what we had done earlier. There was quality throughout from the lads, and they showed lots of fighting spirit.

“We caused a threat all game and had plenty of other moments when we could have scored more.”

Meanwhile, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley admitted the last-gasp manner of the defeat was painful after a positive display.

He said: “Football can be a cruel game sometimes. I’m really disappointed because we’ve just taken a top team in the division right to the wire.

“We deserved more I thought, in what were very difficult conditions. I’m so proud of all the players – they didn’t deserve that result.

“We looked confident and overall I thought we were as good as them, but that was a cruel ending to the game.

“We controlled most of the play, relatively well anyway, and we matched them for most of the game. Maybe you need that bit of luck in front of goal sometimes. That was against us at times today.

“It would have been fitting had Josh’s goal won the game, but as I said, football can be cruel. That result wasn’t justified, so we have to be positive about the performance overall.

“We’ve absolutely nothing to be downhearted about after that, other than the scoreline of course.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth in Championship 2021-2022

We end the coverage of Bournemouth's 1-2 victory over Blackpool in the 32nd round of the Championship 2021-2022, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport. 12:03 PM4 hours ago. Statistics of the match. Goals: 1 Blackpool - Bournemouth 0. Possession:...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Solanke
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Neil Critchley
Person
Jamal Lowe
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Josh Bowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Cj Hamilton#Cherries
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Coventry and Blackpool share the Championship spoils

Coventry were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Blackpool at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The Tangerines opened the scoring in the 24th minute through former Sky Blues striker Gary Madine, before Viktor Gyokeres netted his third goal in four games three minutes before the break. Mark Robins’ side...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Burn hails Newcastle matchwinner Trippier after victory over Aston Villa

Newcastle United moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a third straight win as Kieran Trippier's free-kick sank Aston Villa at St James' Park. Trippier found a gap through the wall - his attempt hit Emiliano Buendia on its way into the net - after Joe Willock had been fouled by Calum Chambers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims. The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer. County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy