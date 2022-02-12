ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

David Artell insists Crewe have to ‘keep working hard and believing’

Crewe boss David Artell still believes his side can get out of relegation trouble in League One despite their 4-1 defeat at Accrington

It was the fifth loss on the trot for Alexandra and some fans voiced their frustrations after the game as they slipped nine points from safety.

“The fans have a right to voice their opinion as long as they aren’t breaking the law, they pay their money,” said Artell.

“I would rather they had a go at me than the players and they are entitled to their opinion.

“We had the best chance of the game in open play over the 90 minutes but we conceded from four set-pieces. We had worked on them in training, as we know they are a big team, but you need to mark set-pieces properly.

“We conceded from two corners and two free-kicks, you can practise defending all you want but if you do not do it, you get what you sow.

“We are a young team, we have to stick together, we will make sure they get the support we can offer and protect them as much as they can.

“We have to keep working hard and believing, stick with them and keep developing the players and believe they can get where they want to be.”

Stanley took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Ross Sykes headed home Sean McConville’s corner.

Scott Robertson missed a great chance for Crewe in the 22nd minute and then three goals in 14 minutes saw off their challenge.

After 51 minutes, McConville’s free-kick found the head of Tommy Leigh and he powered the ball home.

McConville’s third assist of the game came on the hour mark when his corner found the towering Sykes who headed home.

Then winger McConville got in on the act, curling a free-kick home after 64 minutes.

Dan Agyei grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for Crewe.

Stanley celebrated back-to-back wins but John Coleman was upset at a last-minute booking for Sykes, who will now miss two games.

He said: “I should be happy and I am trying not to let the last three minutes spoil my day but it’s difficult as I don’t understand how Ross got booked for his foul but other players didn’t.

“I am trying to not let this spoil what was a terrific win, we were good value for it and we should have won by more.

“We were dominant, we flew out the traps and got the goal but then we didn’t build on it in the first half and we left the door open for them to get back in it.

“In the second half we slammed that door shut. It’s no wonder Sean has as many assists as he does as they were bang on the money today.

“We scored some great goals but we conceded a late goal and that lapse of concentration is why we are where we are in the league.”

Comments / 0

