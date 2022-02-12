ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Airdrie close gap on Cove Rangers as leaders are held by 10-man Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjYVW_0eCnZHB200

Airdrie moved to within five points of Scottish League One table-toppers Cove Rangers following a 4-1 win against Montrose.

Calum Gallagher scored two goals in as many minutes as the second-placed hosts took a 2-0 lead before Graham Webster pulled one back from the penalty spot for third-placed Montrose on the stroke of half-time.

But Craig Watson restored Airdrie’s two-goal advantage after 63 minutes with Adam Frizzell adding a fourth moments later in a comprehensive win.

Airdrie reduced the deficit to Cove after they were held to a goalless draw by Queen’s Park at the Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors played two thirds of the fixture with 10 men after Luis Longstaff was dismissed in the opening period.

But Cove were unable to make their advantage count with a resilient Queen’s Park holding on for a point.

Bottom side East Fife registered their first victory since October 30 with a 3-1 comeback triumph at Alloa.

Mark Durnan opened the scoring for the home side with just two minutes on the clock but Ryan Wallace equalised from the penalty spot before Kyle Connell put the visitors in front before the interval.

Alloa were reduced to 10 men moments after the break when Euan Henderson saw red with Danny Denholm completing a fine afternoon for East Fife nine minutes from time.

Ross MacLean scored a first-half brace as second-bottom Dumbarton ran out 3-1 winners at Clyde.

MacLean netted his first after eight minutes with Stuart Carswell scoring a second for the visitors. MacLean added a third with just 21 minutes gone.

Robert Jones scored what would prove only a consolation after 34 minutes with Lewis Jamieson seeing red in the closing stages on an afternoon to forget for Clyde.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month. The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Gallagher
Person
Luis Longstaff
Person
Adam Frizzell
Person
Danny Denholm
newschain

Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

Barry Ferguson has left his position as Alloa manager. The cinch League One club announced that the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder had “tendered his resignation”. A statement added: “Barry believes that the team needs a change in direction over the rest of the season and he therefore wishes to step aside to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airdrie#Cove Rangers#Scottish League One
BBC

Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Celtic and Rangers face trips to Tayside

The Old Firm head to Tayside in Scottish Cup quarter-final action as Dundee United host Celtic and Dundee welcome Rangers. Hearts, third in the Scottish Premiership, have a home draw against sixth-placed St Mirren. Beaten 2021 finalists Hibernian travel to Motherwell as they aim to go one better than last...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Goodwin, Ross, Lambert, Rangers, Dortmund, Celtic

Former Hibernian head coach Jack Ross and St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin are being considered by Aberdeen to replace Stephen Glass as manager. (Record) Paul Lambert, the former Scotland captain and one-time Aston Villa boss, is interested in the Aberdeen manager's job. (Sun) Ex-Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas urges the Dons...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Celtic see off Raith Rovers to reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Celtic secured their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with comprehensive 4-0 win over Championship side Raith Rovers at Parkhead.The Hoops led at the end of a rather low-key first half through a fine strike from Liam Scales but second-half goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis, substitute Daizen Maeda and stand-in skipper Nir Bitton put gloss on the scoreline.Ange Postecoglou’s side have thrilled in recent months with a 20-game unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership to take them top but this performance took time to warm up albeit credit should go to John McGlynn’s side who were, for the most part, determined...
WORLD
newschain

A closer look at Howe fortunes have changed for Newcastle

Eddie Howe knew he had a major job on his hands when he walked into St James’ Park to take up the Newcastle reins in November. Mike Ashley’s departure as owner had left long-suffering supporters dreaming of a brighter future under Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, but knowing the very real prospect of relegation from the Premier League would hurl a spanner into the works.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth: Siriki Dembele goal completes Cherries comeback

Siriki Dembele scored a last-gasp winner for Bournemouth, who came from behind to win with two late goals at Blackpool. Josh Bowler's superb strike gave Blackpool the lead, after striker Dominic Solanke's penalty was saved by home keeper Daniel Grimshaw. Bournemouth equalised with four minutes remaining when Todd Cantwell's ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Blades hope for better news on David McGoldrick

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is seeking a second opinion about David McGoldrick’s thigh injury. The striker is likely to be out for weeks and will miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Hull but the Blades are yet to determine the extent of the damage, although it is significant.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy