The Los Angeles Rams raised the Lombardy Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 but it wasn’t without a hitch. Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn his ACL during Championship Sunday and will have to spend the offseason recovering. This is bad news for the 2014 first-round pick, who is slated to hit the open market offseason and will probably need to settle on a one-year deal instead of a multi-year pact. With his availability for the 2022 season in question, the Jacksonville Jaguars need to assess all their options in free agency, including Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO