Sorry pizza lovers, but you might want to consider takeout instead of the easy delivery option if you want to order Domino’s. The famous pizza chain restaurant is hoping its customer base will choose a takeout option instead of delivery amid a shortage of workers. Starting Monday and lasting through May 22, Domino’s will “tip” customers $3 if they order online and choose takeout, announced in a press release. In short, Domino’s will provide you a $3 credit to use on your next carryout order.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO