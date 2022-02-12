ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States speed skater Austin Kleba made his...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
#United States
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
Axios

U.S. wins gold medal in first-ever mixed team snowboard cross

Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner captured the gold medal on Sunday in the debut of the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. Driving the news: It was Team USA's fifth gold medal of these games, and Jacobellis' second gold after she won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.
WGN Radio

WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to prime time. NBC will have live coverage when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated […]
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnet.ca

Kaillie Humphries jumps out to big lead in monobob competition

Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition at the Beijing Olympics. Humphries is competing for the first time as an American citizen. It's also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event. The reigning world monobob champion finished two...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
UPI News

Canada sets Olympic record in women's team pursuit gold medal win

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team Canada came back from behind to beat Japan, the defending women's team pursuit Olympic champions, in Beijing on Tuesday and set a new Olympic record in the process. Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann won the gold medal with a time of 2 minutes...
WHAS 11

Watch Erin Jackson's history-making speedskating race at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson made history at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, putting in a sensational race in the women's 500-meter speedskating final. She accomplished several historic feats with her performance in Beijing. Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Olympics,...
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
ESPN

Australian shines in tough giant slalom

Australian Olympic debutant Louis Muhlen-Schulte has finished an impressive 23rd in tough conditions at the men's giant slalom. With snow blanketing the Yanqing course on Sunday, many skiers struggled with visibility with only 54 from the 86-strong field completing the first run to earn a second attempt. The 23-year-old was...
Kansas State Collegian

Track and Field team rakes in gold during road meets

The Kansas State track and field team split up this weekend as athletes headed to Ames, Iowa, for the Iowa State Classic as well as Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Tyson Invitational. “We had some really fine performances, good competitive efforts and personal-bests,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country...
AMES, IA
WWLP 22News

Longtime El Paso Rams fan club celebrates LA’s win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Golden Rams Fan Club of El Paso have been around for over 30 years now as a way to bring fellow fans together. According to member Rudy Ortiz, they have kept their spirit alive and a they have created a new family of their own.
NBC Sports

U.S. Skier River Radamus Places Fourth in Men's Giant Slalom on 24th Birthday

American River Radamus, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, narrowly missed a spot to podium in the men’s giant slalom final and finished in fourth place. Radamus’ final run was clocked at 2:10.95. France’s Mathieu Faivre, who grabbed bronze, finished with a time of 2:10.69. “It’s...
Fox11online.com

Gold medalist Nick Baumgartner returns home from Olympics

ASHWAUBENON - It was a hero's welcome back home for Iron River's Nick Baumgartner. Family and friends welcomed him back from the Beijing at Austin Straubel Airport. Baumgartner, the oldest Olympian at the games at 40 years old, won a gold medal in team snocross, his first medal in Olympic competition.
ASHWAUBENON, WI

