Video Games

Uncharted’s Nathan Drake heads to ‘Fortnite’ on February 17th

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 2 days ago

Uncharted series protagonist Nathan Drake is about to make his way to Fortnite. Epic Games has yet to formally announce the crossover, but an unlisted video posted to...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Tom Holland
Collider

3 PlayStation Games Turning Into Movies/TV Shows (and 3 That Should Be Adapted Next)

Sony and PlayStation have been desperately trying to turn their beloved characters and stories into massive film franchises for quite some time with little success. Their attempt to bring Ratchet & Clank to the big screen was heavily panned by pretty much everyone for its disjointedness and was a massive box-office bomb. That pretty much stopped an already troubled production of an animated Sly Cooper movie. Most probably don’t even remember the direct-to-video adaptation of Heavenly Sword back in 2014 and for good reason.
TV SHOWS
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland & Antonio Banderas Step Out for 'Uncharted' Photo Call in Madrid

Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas pose at the Uncharted photo call at the Royal Theater in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday (February 8). The 25-year-old Spider-Man star stepped out in a brown suede jacket, a white collared shirt and black pants, while 61-year-old actor opted for a black bomber with colorful piping and jeans.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Gears of War Might Be The Video Game Movie Dwayne Johnson is Doing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally doing a video game movie. How many people think it’s for Gears of War? It’s a dozen possibilities, given the popular video game characters he’d be suited for. However, according to Dwayne Johnson himself, the video game he’s adapting is one of the biggest and baddest games ever. On top of that, it is one that hasn’t been made into a movie yet. That means no second attempts at previously failed video game adaptations. Assassin’s Creed come to mind? Anyway, Dwayne Johnson seems to be very excited for this upcoming video game movie, but we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s doing this. He has to be the busiest star in Hollywood today and honestly, I’m amazed it has taken him this long to be in a video game movie. It looks like that time is now, but what video game is he adapting? It is time to speculate. Fans are quickly assuming that he’ll be playing Marcus Fenix, the main protagonist from the Gears of War series. But hold on, wouldn’t Dave Bautista be a better choice? Probably, but it’s too hard to deny Dwayne Johnson this kind of role. Marcus Fenix is one of the manliest of manly video game heroes and he needs one of the biggest Hollywood stars to play him. If it can’t be Dave Bautista, then it has to be The Rock.
VIDEO GAMES
#Uncharted#Epic Games
estnn.com

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Planned Uncharted Collaboration

Reliable leaks in the Fortnite scene point toward a planned collaboration with the upcoming Uncharted movie. Fortnite Battle Royale constantly pushes the limits of its crossovers with other recognizable properties. Anyone who has touched the game in the last two years should know what Epic Games is building. Since 2019, Fortnite has inked collaborations with Halo, Tomb Raider, Terminator, Marvel, DC Comics, Gears of War and much more. If there's one thing we've learned, it's that Epic knows no boundaries regarding partnerships in the evolving Battle Royale genre.
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

UNCHARTED Posters Reveal New Looks At Tom Holland's Nathan Drake And Mark Wahlberg As Sully

While interviews from the Uncharted junket have started showing up online, we've yet to see any social media reactions or reviews for the movie. They could be imminent, but the radio silence might be an indication that this is another disappointing video game adaptation. The reaction to Uncharted's trailers has definitely been mixed, particularly in regards to Mark Wahlberg's portrayal of Sully.
MOVIES
DBLTAP

New Fortnite and Uncharted Crossover in the Works, According to Leaks

Some new leaks appear to hint at an Uncharted crossover heading to Fortnite very soon. Almost just as often as night turns to day, a new Fortnite crossover appears. This time on the table is a possible collab with Uncharted, ahead of its cinematic release. The information comes via known Fortnite leaker, @HYPEX, on Twitter. According to them, a Week 11 Challenge has been listed that asks players to "collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map."
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Tom Holland's Nathan Drake Stars in Uncharted X Hyundai Tucson Commercial

If you watched anything on television these past two months, you probably spotted Tom Holland flogging Hyundai cars in his Spider-Man costume. Sony Pictures has partnered with the South Korean car manufacturer once more, this time for an amusing Uncharted crossover. You can watch the full, extended version above. The...
NFL
Reuters

From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in 'Uncharted'

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hot off the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Tom Holland is swinging back into action as Nathan Drake in video game adaptation "Uncharted." "I've been playing two very famous characters who are famous for climbing things," the 25-year-old British actor told Reuters. "It...
MOVIES
Charlie INTEL

Fortnite Uncharted crossover: Release date & content

Uncharted is the latest franchise set to receive a Fortnite crossover with in-game cosmetics and events available to players. The crossover will promote Sony’s upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg set to hit theatres on February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the US.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite's next crossover is reportedly an Uncharted treasure hunt

A Fortnite Uncharted crossover event will reportedly kick off later this month, potentially to celebrate the debut of the long-awaited Uncharted movie. That's according to the aptly named data miner and leaker Egyptian_Leaker, who shared the alleged description of an unreleased weekly challenge involving an "Uncharted Treasure Map." Another leaker, Hypex, shared what appears to be an image of the map in question, and as they point out, it's seemingly tied to a new challenge which will go live on Thursday, February 17, just a day before the release of the Uncharted film.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Zendaya thought Uncharted sounded ridiculous when Tom Holland explained it to her

Zendaya and Tom Holland appear to be the perfect couple whenever we see them in interviews. The Spider-Man: No Way Home pair are clearly very much in love, and are always so supportive of each other’s work and talents. But, they aren’t always on the same wavelength, it seems, as Zendaya says she thought Holland’s new action movie Uncharted sounded “ridiculous” when he explained it to her.
MOVIES
realsport101.com

Fortnite X Uncharted Skins are coming!

It was revealed following Fortnite Update 19.20 that some Uncharted content could be coming soon. Initially, it was believed that this would just be some basic cosmetics and the return of treasure maps. Oh, how wrong were as it appears we're getting a massive set of new Fortnite skins that...
VIDEO GAMES

