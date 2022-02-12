Uncharted’s Nathan Drake heads to ‘Fortnite’ on February 17th

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally doing a video game movie. How many people think it’s for Gears of War? It’s a dozen possibilities, given the popular video game characters he’d be suited for. However, according to Dwayne Johnson himself, the video game he’s adapting is one of the biggest and baddest games ever. On top of that, it is one that hasn’t been made into a movie yet. That means no second attempts at previously failed video game adaptations. Assassin’s Creed come to mind? Anyway, Dwayne Johnson seems to be very excited for this upcoming video game movie, but we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s doing this. He has to be the busiest star in Hollywood today and honestly, I’m amazed it has taken him this long to be in a video game movie. It looks like that time is now, but what video game is he adapting? It is time to speculate. Fans are quickly assuming that he’ll be playing Marcus Fenix, the main protagonist from the Gears of War series. But hold on, wouldn’t Dave Bautista be a better choice? Probably, but it’s too hard to deny Dwayne Johnson this kind of role. Marcus Fenix is one of the manliest of manly video game heroes and he needs one of the biggest Hollywood stars to play him. If it can’t be Dave Bautista, then it has to be The Rock.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO