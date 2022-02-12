ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Breaks Record For Warmest Temperature On This Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Boston reached record warm temperatures on Saturday, reaching 60 degrees. A previous record for the highest temperature on February 12 was...

Boston 25 News WFXT

LIVE updates: Valentine’s Day snow forecast

BOSTON — A Winter Weather Advisory is active and effective until 8 a.m. in the Greater Boston area and is in effect until 10 a.m. for Plymouth, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Light snow accumulation will make for slippery roads Monday morning, a couple of additional inches of snow is possible in southeastern MA through midday.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Top Snow Totals For Greater Boston After Sunday's Storm

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A long-lasting snow storm began to pull off the coast on Monday after sitting over Greater Boston for a full day. Snow totals were in for much of the state on Monday morning, though the National Weather Service said to expect an additional inch or two on the Cape and South Shore before noon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For February 13

BOSTON (CBS) – Snow fell for much of the day in the eastern part of Massachusetts on Sunday into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. 12 AM Marshfield 9.7 Westboro 9.6 Kingston 9.5 Norton 9.2 Sutton 9.0 Grafton 8.8 Milford 8.7 Franklin 8.5 Rockland 8.5 Weymouth 8.5 Sherborn 8.3 Taunton 8.1 Upton 8.1 Hopkinton 8.0 Uxbridge 8.0 Lexington 7.6 Millis 7.6 Brockton 7.5 Mansfield 7.5 Mendon 7.5 Milton 7.5 Waltham 7.5 Natick 7.2 Walpole 7.2 Ashland 7.0 Dover 7.0 Foxboro 7.0 Swansea 7.0 Auburn 6.8 Chelsea 6.6 Sandwich 6.5 Sudbury 6.5 Hudson 6.3 Cambridge 6.3 Northborough 6.3 Dorchester 6.2 Lakeville 6.2 North Grafton 6.2 Abington 6.0 Norton 6.0 Boston 5.9 Wakefield 5.9 Acton 5.8 North Andover 5.8 Westborough 5.8 South Weymouth 5.5 Fairhaven 5.5 Methuen 5.5 Topsfield 5.5 Saugus 5.4 West Roxbury 5.4 New Bedford 5.3 Acushnet 5.3 Worcester AP 5.1 Mashpee 5.0 Newburyport 5.0 Pembroke 5.0 Rockport 5.0 Westport 5.0 Dracut 4.5 North Scituate 4.5 Rockland 4.5 Sterling 4.2 Attleboro 4.0 Duxbury 4.0
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

No Excuses, Just An Explanation For Sunday-Monday Snow Totals

BOSTON (CBS) — A very wise news director once told me “you are only as good as your last forecast.” I can’t remember the exact storm which preceded that Belichick-like comment, but we had nailed a very tough forecast. This was his way of saying, don’t get carried away, things won’t always go as planned. And boy was he right. The atmosphere will humble you real quick. It can happen at any time, during any storm. Even the all-time greats will tell you there are storm nightmares that still keep them up at night. WBZ legend, Barry Burbank has some...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Snow totals in Massachusetts: February 14

Westboro – 9.6 inches. For a full list of reported snow total, click here. Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SlashGear

Temperatures Are Rising: January 2022 Was The 6th Warmest Ever Recorded

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has just shared some bad news: January 2022 was the 6th warmest January in recorded history. Climate records started being kept around 1880, so out of the last 143 years, this year marked the 6th hottest January on record. While many of us like warmer temperatures, the news is grim, and the report from NOAA marks a worrying trend of rising global temperatures. The extreme January temps are accompanied by near-record low Antarctic sea coverage.
ENVIRONMENT

