Boston Breaks Record For Warmest Temperature On This Day

BOSTON (CBS) — A very wise news director once told me “you are only as good as your last forecast.” I can’t remember the exact storm which preceded that Belichick-like comment, but we had nailed a very tough forecast. This was his way of saying, don’t get carried away, things won’t always go as planned. And boy was he right. The atmosphere will humble you real quick. It can happen at any time, during any storm. Even the all-time greats will tell you there are storm nightmares that still keep them up at night. WBZ legend, Barry Burbank has some...

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO