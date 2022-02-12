ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The argument for chickadees

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 2 days ago

If you were limited to one beverage for the rest of your life what would it be? As much as I enjoy the complexity of single malt scotch and am of the immutable belief that nothing hits the spot like a Coke when your cheeseburger deluxe is crying for companionship, the...

Spectator

Feathered Friends: Eagles and owls getting ready for nesting

Now that we are deep into a cold winter, the birds are using the bird feeders in large numbers. If you feed the birds, you have great opportunities to see several very pretty and interesting species. I encourage you to study your “feeder guests” and you will likely realize that...
ANIMALS
wkms.org

LBL Wildlife Report: Backyard Bird Feeding

In the next installment of the LBL Wildlife Report, Tracy Ross and Woodlands Nature Station lead naturalist John Pollpeter discuss backyard bird feeding. "Even before COVID, this is one of the fastest-growing hobbies out there in the United States," Pollpeter begins. "More people tend to do wildlife viewing than they go to all the sports games combined over every year. Backyard birding is one of the bigger ones."
ANIMALS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Speaking of Nature: Robins in winter

When you look at this photograph, it just feels wrong. An American robin — a bird often seen as the symbol of summertime — standing in an open field that is covered with snow. Then you look at the photo a little closer and you can almost feel the cold wind that has tousled the feathers on the back of the robin’s head. What is a bird that we most often associate with earthworms and freshly-mowed lawns doing here in January when the temperature has regularly been dropping below zero?
ANIMALS
nrcm.org

Critter Chatter – Who IS Punxsutawney Phil?

After reading Roland Hallee’s recent column about his groundhog buddy, Woodrow Charles, and his prediction of six more weeks of winter, I wondered if the Cotes have had many groundhog visitors over the years. I found an article Carleen wrote in 1997, so I thought I’d share some of it:
ANIMALS
Sun-Gazette

Chickadees cache food to survive harsh and brutal winters

As snow slowly falls in the region, not many birds in the area are out fluttering around. Many flew south before the first snowfall of the year to begin migrating. But others, like the chickadee, stay hunkered down in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. There may not be a lot of food to find for these small birds, but the chickadee doesn’t need to go hunting for food in the cold winter months. Instead, it relies on caching.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Get ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count returns for its 25th year next weekend, Feb. 18-21. Participating is easy: Pick a spot and watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once, using one of the tools on the GBBC website to tally all the birds you see or hear while you’re observing.
ANIMALS
The Newport Daily News

In defense of the bird feeder thieves

If you devote much attention to feeding the birds that visit your yard, it’s highly likely that you’re not a fan of squirrels. The little buggers always seem to hog the feeders, keep our favorite birds away, and consume way more than their share of seed. I’ve concluded that about a third of my bird feeding budget is consumed by the gray squirrels in my backyard, with a little help from chipmunks and an occasional red squirrel.
ANIMALS
1077 WRKR

Want To Attract Wildlife To Your Property? Here Are Michigan’s Top Tree Choices

If you like looking at wildlife out of your window or you like hunting wildlife, there are some trees you can plant that can help attract wildlife to your property. I look out of my picture window every morning to see if there is any wildlife outback. I often see deer, turkeys, rabbits, coyotes, squirrels, grouse, woodcock, and a variety of birds.
Outdoor Life

Chasing 29: Hunting Every North American Big-Game Animal with a Barebow

This story originally ran in the 2021 No. 4 Issue of Outdoor Life. Find out how to read more stories from that issue here. You might call Dennis Dunn a romantic pragmatist. His romantic side fuels a lifelong love of pursuing wild animals with only a stick and a string. It has motivated his unreasonable quest to harvest all 29 species of big-game mammals in North America. His practical side, though, reckoned that, at 79 years old at the time, he likely didn’t have enough years left to successfully draw a limited bison tag in one of the five states that offer them. So two years ago, Dunn cut the line of unsuccessful applicants and bought at auction what is called the Arizona governor’s bison license, which goes to the highest bidder and gives the holder 365 days to hunt.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

How to Hunt the Peak of the Squirrel Rut

When I was a kid, my favorite place to be in winter was on the hardwood ridges behind my neighbor Ronnie’s house, with my .22 rifle in hand. Ronnie loved fried squirrel, and filling his skillet was my fee for accessing the choice woods via his yard. But he was picky. He wouldn’t take old squirrels, and he didn’t put up with sloppy marksmanship. One morning I knocked on his door and proudly showed off a limit of grays—all hit through the body. He turned them down flat. “Head shots only,” he said.
ANIMALS
Lincoln Journal Star

Winter is time to scout for spring wild turkeys

It still is winter, but for those of us who hunt wild turkey in the spring, our thoughts are drifting to the woods, where we stake our blinds and decoys and hear those early morning gobbles. An old, wise turkey hunter I once knew said you should scout a heck...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Wolves use trails created by humans for convenient hunting and easier access to prey

Zoom in and explore the northern boreal forests of western Canada on Google Earth and you’ll see long straight lines making their way through the forest. These lines are cleared trails through the forest to extract resources, creating roads for forestry and seismic lines searching for underground oil and gas deposits. Now picture yourself faced with the task of moving across this landscape: Will you push your way through dense trees and underbrush, or will you choose to walk on the trails? Like humans, wolves often choose the path of least resistance, moving faster and farther on human-created trails through the...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Black Bear Charges Canadian Bowhunter

Anyone who spends time in bear country always entertains the idea that they could be charged by a bear, but never truly imagines it happening until it does. Running into a bear will get your heart pumping pretty fast on its own, but when the bear acts aggressive it hits a whole new level.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS

