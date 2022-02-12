Rio Tinto: More Challenging Fed Tone Adds A Touch Of Caution

While a slowdown in revenue and profit growth is inevitable, the stock currently offers a free cash flow yield of 6.3%, which is less than half of the Nasdaq 100. Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) stock has come under pressure due to the realization by investors that the company's user base is at or near a peak. With almost 3 million monthly active users, user growth was bound to hit a wall, but there are no signs that revenues are stalling. Meanwhile, income from core operations (excluding reality labs) showed continued strong growth. While a slowdown in revenue and profit growth is inevitable, the stock currently offers a free cash flow yield of 6.3%, which is less than half of the Nasdaq 100. This suggests the stock is now priced to deliver reasonable long-term returns even assuming zero long-term growth, which contrasts greatly with the broader U.S. stock market.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO