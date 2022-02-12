ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Tinto: More Challenging Fed Tone Adds A Touch Of Caution

By Hale Stewart
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investment thesis: the company is still a buy, but due to rising Fed hawkishness in the last month, you should set clear sell-stops. Rio Tinto (RIO) is a global leader in industrial metals mining:. Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers...

