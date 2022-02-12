ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,000 new cases and 120 hospitalizations

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1vlM_0eCnXLdW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 12 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,630,845 +2,032
Hospitalizations 110,511 +120
ICU admissions 13,003 +2
Deaths* 35,005 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 6,500.

Franklin County drug sting indicts 79 people, seizes over $5 million in narcotics

The department reported 3,634 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,195,298 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 5,630 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 2,344 9.8% 17.5%
In ICU 490 12.03% 21.62%
On ventilator 342 6.80% 68.98%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding , as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

