Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 67,500

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27psYI_0eCnWyEC00

Reported deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19 increased by nearly 1,300 during the past week, bringing the total to more than 67,500 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that said 67,572 residents had died of COVID-19, up from 66,279 in a report last week.

It is unclear when the deaths occurred because of lags in reporting. The Department of Health numbers also reflected a continued slowing of new cases after a surge that started in mid-December because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The report said 103,022 cases were reported from Feb. 4 to Thursday, down from 130,890 the previous week.

The state reached a peak of 427,628 reported cases during the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

