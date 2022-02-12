ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba on Possibly Collaborating with Adele in the Future

“Extra” special correspondent George Hahn spoke with Idris Elba about his new Super Bowl LVI commercial for Booking.com.

Idris did his “first interview” in a car!

Just days ago, Idris presented Adele with the Album of the Year award at the BRIT Awards. He dished, “She’s very funny, she’s very warm. Audiences love her and she’s super personable.”

Since Idris also released an album recently, so is there a possible collaboration between him and Adele? He responded, “What?! I think I have to earn some more stripes before that happens. One day, if I make a record that Adele says, ‘Well, I really kinda like that,’ I will definitely build up the courage to say, ‘Hey, Adele, I want to do a collab.’”

As for his ad for Booking.com, Idris admitted that he’s “a little nervous” about the “competition” with all the attention-grabbing commercials. He added, “It’s my first big commercial in America.”

In the end, Idris hopes that it “makes someone laugh somewhere.”

While Idris says he’s “not known for comedy,” but the commercial gave him the chance to show his “lighter side.” He said, “I’m naturally goofy but people don’t know that.”

Elba is the middle of filming the movie “Luther,” which he calls “dark.” He admitted, “It’s a tough film to make.”

The film has no official release date yet, but they are "3/4 of the way” into production.

In November, Idris announced that film had begun on the crime drama, which also stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

