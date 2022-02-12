ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Missing: Man who suffers from depression last seen in Santa Clarita

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
A 19-year-old man who authorities say suffers from depression has been reported missing in Santa Clarita and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Nicholas John Krieger was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 25000 block of Turquesa Road, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Krieger is White, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a dog logo and blue jeans, Meza said.

Krieger has a possible destination of San Francisquito Canyon Road, Placerita Canyon Road or Lake Hughes Road. He drives a gray 2008 Toyota Sequioa with CA plates 6HWR032.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

