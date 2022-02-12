Community-Driven Team Works to Ensure Survival of Rare Mouse Species

“Cold Mountain” is an earthy folk tune acknowledging the immensity of pain, loss, and struggle as a first step toward healing and making a change. Singer-songwriter Alysia Kraft delivers a striking performance on her debut solo single, “Cold Mountain,” out February 18. As the first song from her upcoming record First Light, out later this year, “Cold Mountain” introduces the project with a sonic breath of fresh air. The Wyoming born artist has made a beloved reputation for herself in the Wyoming and Colorado music scenes; “Cold Mountain” showcases a different side of Kraft’s artistry following her work with Whippoorwill and The Patti Fiasco, inviting listeners to experience the ethereal whimsy inherent to this track’s lush, bioluminescent folk soundscape. Fans of HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Kacey Musgraves will find themselves right at home immersed in Kraft’s lush vocals and melancholy-steeped poetry. “Cold Mountain” is set to make an emotional appearance in the short film, Be Still, premiering at the Front Range Film Festival in Longmont, CO, on February 19.
Comments / 0