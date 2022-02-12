ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community-Driven Team Works to Ensure Survival of Rare Mouse Species

By Jonson Kuhn
 2 days ago
A multidisciplinary team has been established to ensure the survival of the Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, a threatened mammal listed under the Endangered Species Act, in the North Fork of the Cache la Poudre River watershed. The team was established following the release of a recovery plan published in 2018 by...

Related
northfortynews

Larimer County Natural Resources Announces $21,419 in Small Grants to Support Community Projects

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is proud to announce $21,419 in grants to support eight community and neighborhood projects that help educate and connect people to the land. The awards were given to a wide range of organizations across Larimer County through the LCDNR’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. To-date, Larimer County has awarded $369,354 for 222 community and neighborhood projects.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Alysia Kraft Finds Solace Through Hardship with Debut Solo Single “Cold Mountain”

“Cold Mountain” is an earthy folk tune acknowledging the immensity of pain, loss, and struggle as a first step toward healing and making a change. Singer-songwriter Alysia Kraft delivers a striking performance on her debut solo single, “Cold Mountain,” out February 18. As the first song from her upcoming record First Light, out later this year, “Cold Mountain” introduces the project with a sonic breath of fresh air. The Wyoming born artist has made a beloved reputation for herself in the Wyoming and Colorado music scenes; “Cold Mountain” showcases a different side of Kraft’s artistry following her work with Whippoorwill and The Patti Fiasco, inviting listeners to experience the ethereal whimsy inherent to this track’s lush, bioluminescent folk soundscape. Fans of HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Kacey Musgraves will find themselves right at home immersed in Kraft’s lush vocals and melancholy-steeped poetry. “Cold Mountain” is set to make an emotional appearance in the short film, Be Still, premiering at the Front Range Film Festival in Longmont, CO, on February 19.
LONGMONT, CO
northfortynews

Mammoth Seeds: Plants and Megafauna

Have you ever considered what kind of animal would have to eat avocados to disperse their seeds in nature? No? Now you may!. As they are too large to be eaten by many herbivores alive today, especially those in the avocado’s native range in Mesoamerica, this really can leave a person wondering: “How did this tree evolve?” It does a plant little good to have no way to disperse its seeds across the landscape. A fruit, after all, takes an enormous amount of energy to make and provides little benefit to the mother plant. So, why would a tree go to such trouble?
ANIMALS
northfortynews

Drink Local All Week with Valentine’s Day and National Drink Wine Day

As if we need an excuse to drink wine – coming up next week is both Valentine’s Day and also National Drink Wine Day on Friday, February 18. The Colorado Wine Board is encouraging Coloradans to seek out local Colorado wines and celebrate all week long – whether visiting a tasting room, ordering Colorado wine in a restaurant, or shopping locally in liquor stores.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

2022 Resolution to “Eat Well” Nurtures Fresh Choice to “Buy Local”

Colorado Proud Has Eight Ideas to Support Healthy Appetites – and Our Economy. Every January, a resolution-driven population commits to improving their eating habits, thinking harder about food choices that are nutritiously and economically sustainable. Thanks to Colorado farmers, ranchers, and producers, local-food options make it easier than ever to stick to this resolution, adding extra value to our lives well beyond the New Year timeframe.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Publisher’s Letter: Is There Love in the Air?

I can remember in recent years sitting on a patio in Fort Collins on Valentine’s Day and enjoying 70-degree weather. That’s hard to believe with the past week’s sub-zero temperatures. As a Colorado native, I know that the weather will change seemingly instantly, and it could be a reality!
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Colorado Swing Performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines Dance

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready because the Goodtimes Dance Club’s Valentine’s Dance is on its way and it goes without saying…it’s always a “good time.” If you have plans for Saturday, February 12, cancel them and cancel them right away because nothing can stand in the way of what promises to be Northern Colorado’s social event of the year!!! Doors open at 6:30 pm, so don’t get there at 6:20 pm expecting something to happen, okay? They’ll have a dance lesson starting at 6:45 pm if you just have absolutely no idea what you’re doing on the dance floor, BUT whatever skill level you’re at, have yourself loose and ready to boogie by 7:30 pm and don’t expect to stop that boogie until about 10:30 pm.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Selecting Regionally-Appropriate Vegetables

Making one’s way through a seed catalog can be exciting, yet daunting. Sifting through what is worth your time and what is little more than good marketing is an essential part of a successful season. This proves especially true for those of us who are transplants: I remember my mom bemoaning the harshness of our region while she gardened more regularly. Growing up in southeastern Minnesota’s farm country, glacially-deposited loam soils and regular rains meant “you stick it in the ground, walk away and it grows”. Unfortunately, that’s not the case on the Front Range.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Northern Front Range National Forests Continue Pilot Reservation Programs

Now is the time to start planning your 2022 summer adventures on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, the third-most visited national forest unit in the nation. From camping and hunting to boating on lakes and trekking through the wilderness, most outdoor adventures on this Forest require advance planning and preparation.
TRAVEL
northfortynews

2022 Almanac: New Predictions, Old Tradition

This year, I didn’t just pass it by on the magazine rack at the grocery store. I’m talking about the “Farmer’s Almanac”, the traditional annual publication of weather predictions — and more. Seeking any kind of guidance for what’s ahead in 2022, I went...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Mayor Jeni Arndt Announces Fort Collins’ Participation in Building Performance Standards Coalition

Mayor Jeni Arndt recently announced that Fort Collins has committed to inclusively design and implement building performance standards and complementary policies and programs across the city, driving investment into building retrofits and good-paying jobs that create healthier buildings and lower housing and energy costs. The news comes as Fort Collins...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

The Group: Numbers of Homes Sold in Northern Colorado Will Continue to Increase

Hey, did you know the word “forecast” can refer to something other than weather?! Apparently, it’s related to real estate, as well, and I know this because on January 26 Northern Colorado’s leading realty firm, The Group held their annual real estate forecast presentation. This year’s presentation featured key speakers Colorado State Demographer Elizabeth Garner, as well as Group President Brandon Wells. The presentation was held virtually and streamed from their website, so if you’re at all interested in checking that out for yourself, it’s posted at thegroupinc.com/forecast-2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

New Study Highlights Key Health Opportunities, Causes of Death for Coloradans

Scientists at Colorado State University used one of the most comprehensive global health datasets in the world to analyze the causes of deaths and disabilities in Colorado over a 29-year period, from 1990 to 2019. The analysis included risk factors for poor health and deaths, making the study unique, according to Dr. David Rojas-Rueda, senior author of the study and an assistant professor of epidemiology in CSU’s Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

