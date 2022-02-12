ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Possibilities for Ruxolitinib in Various cGVHD Patient Populations

By Jordyn Sava
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Lee, MD, MPH, discusses the effectiveness of ruxolitinib within various settings for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease. Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH, a hematologist and blood and marrow transplant physician-scientist and a professor and associate director of the Clinical Research Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses the effectiveness...

www.targetedonc.com

RELATED PEOPLE
