All in all it was a very busy week in boys prep school hockey, with most teams getting in three games. It resulted in some movement in this week’s HNIB News Boys Prep To 15. #1 Kimball Union (23-2-1) had the biggest game of the day Saturday, and emerged with a 3-2 win over #6 Holderness (16-2-2) in a Lakes Region showdown. The Wildcats also took care of Andover (7-3) and New Hampton (5-3). They are at Proctor (Wednesday) before a home-and-home series with Cushing this weekend.

23 HOURS AGO