Miami, FL

Larsa Pippen says Scottie Pippen 'punishes' her during their divorce and is 'used to controlling the narrative'

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Scottie and Larsa Pippen in Miami, Florida, in March 2016.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

  • Larsa Pippen spoke about her divorce from Scottie Pippen on "The Real Housewives of Miami."
  • She said Scottie 'punishes' her during their divorce if he doesn't get his way.
  • Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, finalized their divorce in December 2021.

Larsa Pippen said she was "traumatized" during her divorce from former NBA star Scottie Pippen, calling him "The Punisher."

On Thursday, Larsa spoke about her grievances with Scottie during the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" on Peacock. People reported that Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, finalized their divorce in December 2021 — more than three years after they initially announced their split.

"I don't even know what's happening," Larsa said, according to People. Larsa continued that she "was kind of trying to force him to sell" their Miami home, but Scottie reportedly said she would have to send their 14-year-old daughter named Sophia, "back to LA" as a result.

"I was traumatized. If he doesn't get his way, he punishes me," Larsa said. "He's like The Punisher."

Larsa later shared more details about the situation in a confessional interview, People reported. She said that Scottie "is used to controlling the narrative."

"This is like his last piece of control that he's got over me and the kids," Larsa said. She said Scottie was "punishing" her for trying to convince him to sell the house.

Larsa added that she believed Scottie was "pushing all the buttons to let me know that he's still in charge and because I'm doing whatever makes me happy."

Scottie Pippen first filed for divorce in 2016.

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

People reported that a photo of Larsa and NBA player Malik Beasley — whom she dated in 2021 — was shown on the screen.

"So dating someone younger makes me happy? I'm doing it!" Larsa said. "Which leads me to believe that it's a jealousy problem. That jealousy is the underlying issue."

Representatives for Larsa and Scottie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Larsa and Scottie were married for 19 years and share four children: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia.

People reported that Scottie filed for divorce in 2016. A representative for Larsa later said she also filed to end their marriage.

"This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen. He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable," Scottie's attorney Roberta G. Stanley said in a statement to the outlet. "We are respecting his request to protect his privacy and the privacy of his children during the dissolution of marriage proceedings."

At the time, the divorce filing came after two voice recordings of Larsa calling authorities alleging Scottie was being verbally aggressive, were leaked, according to People .

The outlet reported that the pair attempted to repair their marriage in February 2017, but in November 2018, Larsa filed for divorce again.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents.

