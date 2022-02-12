CHP Pursuit Video: CHP Air Crews Track Down Alleged SUV Thieves In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three alleged stolen SUV suspects have been arrested after a dramatic aerial pursuit by California Highway Patrol air crews on the streets of Oakland.

Click Here To Watch Video From Both CHP Aircraft



The CHP posted the video on Facebook Saturday. According to the agency, the pursuit took place on the Wednesday evening.

Air-37 coordinated with CHP’s Oakland division officers to make an enforcement stop on a stolen Honda SUV. As ground units exited the freeway, the vehicle fled through the streets of Berkley and Oakland.

The ground units backed off as a safe precaution, allowing the air units to follow the vehicle. It was determined there were three suspects in the vehicle.

As the suspect vehicle entered back onto the freeway, ground units re-engaged the pursuit and trailed the vehicle until the suspects exited to the west of I-80, eventually fleeing from the vehicle near the Posey Tube.

The CHP helicopter crew aboard H-30 guided ground units to the suspects’ hiding spot, where all three were taken into custody without incident. Oakland CHP is the investigating the crime.