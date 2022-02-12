ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the best Presidents’ Day computer deals from Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

By Christine Persaud
 2 days ago
Shop the best Presidents' Day computer deals on high-tech laptops, tablets and gaming monitors. Reviewed/Best Buy/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether your home office needs a technology upgrade or your outdated computer gaming system could use a refresh, now is an ideal time to shop. Tons of retailers like Amazon , Best Buy, HP , Samsung and Walmart all have Presidents' Day computer deals going on right now. We found all the best computer deals for serious techies, on-the-go worker bees and everyone in between.

If you're a computer gamer, consider the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle , available at Walmart for just $79—a whopping $90.96 off. This gaming bundle includes the Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard, Gigantus V2 L gaming mouse pad, DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse and BlackShark V2 X headset. With a 4.6 customer rating, this top-rated set of essentials will help make your marathon of competitive gaming comfortable and precise.

Presidents' Day: Shop the best deals on appliances , mattresses and everything in between

Samsung Unpacked: Pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 phones and S8 tablets—and get $250 in Samsung Credit

If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop, consider the Lenovo Ideapad 3 , currently on sale at Best Buy for $120 off, ringing up at $499.99. We ranked the Lenovo Ideapad 3 as one of the best budget laptops of 2022 and while the price tag is still steep, the device is dependable and powerful, making it a worthwhile investment. With a Windows 11 operating system, multi-touch screen and 12GB system memory, this laptop can handle photo and video editing, games and more.

Ready to upgrade to a new computer or grab accessories to use with the one you have? Here are the best Presidents’ Day computer deals you can find right now at the biggest retailers.

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Samsung

Samsung computer deals Reviewed/Samsung

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Best Buy

Best buy computer deals Reviewed/HP

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at HP

HP Deals Reviewed/HP

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Amazon

Amazon deals Reviewed/Lepow

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Walmart

Walmart deals Reviewed/Razer

Are there Presidents’ Day computer sales?

Yes, there are plenty of Presidents' Day sales on computers leading up to the holiday, officially observed on Monday, February 21 . HP hosts its Winter Savings event where you can score deal pricing and free shipping storewide. Additionally, with eligible accessories, HP is offering an extra 5% off when you buy them with a PC.

You'll save the most with Samsung when trading in an eligible old computer, which includes an up to $250 instant credit. Enter the details of the product you want to trade in, which could be a computer, laptop or smartphone, and the savings will be calculated according to value, condition and other factors. Once you complete the trade-in within 15 days of purchase and a technician inspects the device to confirm its value, you will enjoy those savings. Samsung also offers plenty of other programs to save even more, including special deals for students, first responders, government, employee and military.

Amazon is expected to release deals leading up to and on Presidents' Day. But some products could be out of stock and special deals are only offered for a limited time. So, if you see a good one, snag it before it's gone!

Is Presidents’ Day a good time to buy a computer?

Yes, Presidents' Day is a good time to buy a computer. Year after year, top retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy , as well as brands like Samsung and HP, offer huge Presidents' Day savings on computers, laptops and accessories.

What is the best computer to buy?

The best computer to buy depends on your needs. We have consistently named HP among the top computers we have tried across every category, with brands like Apple, Acer and Lenovo also appearing at or near the top of the lists. We named an HP Envy computer, for example, among the best desktop computers you can buy as well as one of the best laptops . For laptops under $500 , consider brands like Dell and Lenovo, both of which ranked in the top two in this category. For students, if you have the budget to spare, we'd recommend going with Apple, though you also can't go wrong with models from HP and Asus, which also ranked among our favorite laptops for students .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the best Presidents’ Day computer deals from Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

