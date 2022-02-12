Tom Coughlin Jay Fund uplifts, connects families of cancer patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a very special Saturday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, as more than 80 families of children battling cancer had the opportunity to make some fun memories outside of the hospital.

An event called “A Day at the Zoo” was made possible by the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

Action News Jax’s Kennedy Dendy got an exclusive look at the type of impact the event had for families.

Katelyn Guthrie’s daughter Emma has battled cancer twice. She finished her chemotherapy treatments last month and is now in remission from metastatic osteosarcoma.

“We really couldn’t have done it without the support of our family, friends and definitely the Jay Fund,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie said the nonprofit has been there for her family since the beginning.

“They truly have been more than a blessing,” Guthrie said. “I’ve met so many families at their caregiver events, and this is one of the other times to meet other families that are dealing with the struggles especially during a pandemic of having a child that has a very little immune system.”

One of the goals of the “Day at the Zoo” event was for families to take a break from the challenges they’re enduring and connect with others around them.

“There’s something that’s so comforting, not only as a parent, but as a child to see that you’re not the only one,” Guthrie said.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund helps cancer patients and their families tackle the emotional and financial stresses they’re facing.

“We hope that we bring smiles to their faces, that we give them an opportunity to really just make some special memories together and perhaps even connect with others that can help them through their journey,” CEO Keli Coughlin said.

Coughlin said that at any one time, 300 kids are battling cancer in the Greater Jacksonville area and about 100 get diagnosed every year.

“Getting to see other kids and being able to tell them: Hey, you know what, she just finished chemo,” Guthrie said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s going to get better.”

To donate to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund CLICK HERE.

