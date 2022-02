CHARLOTTE, NC — Lady GaGa isn’t the only one family with “Bad Romance”. The FBI is warning people that romance scams are on the rise and the cyber criminals often get more active around Valentines Day. In 2020, during the coronavirus lock downs, romance scams took a reported $281 million from victims who met someone on a dating website or app or on social media. That amount is expected to reach $800 million in 2022. Romance scams are on the rise because they work. According to the AARP, romance scams are the 2nd most successful online scams. Call it looking for love in all the wrong places. Here are a couple of romance scams that seem to separate the love-lorn from their money most.

