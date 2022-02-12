One person seriously injured in northwest Omaha crash

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
The accounting firm that has for years prepared annual financial statements for Donald Trump and his businesses is cutting ties with his company and says a decade's worth of the reports "should no longer be relied upon." The firm, Mazars USA, wrote to the Trump Organization's chief legal officer Alan...
BEIJING (AP) — Worn out after a grueling doping hearing, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said she was happy nonetheless after being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal alongside Russian...
Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
The State Department urged all Americans in Belarus, which borders Ukraine and Russia, to leave "immediately" on Monday night, amid "concerning Russian military activity" near the border with Ukraine. The updated guidance, which also tells Americans not to travel to Moldova, comes after a U.S. official told CBS News that...
A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian invasion of Ukraine is highly likely, could be imminent and would pose a threat to Europe's wider stability that emboldens aggressors around the world, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of...
