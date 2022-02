As of Monday, Feb. 14, health authorities identified 141 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week in Michigan. This is down from 199 on Feb. 7. The new clusters, combined with 912 ongoing outbreaks, brought the state’s latest count to 1,052 known and active outbreaks, according to the latest weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO