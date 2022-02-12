Escape To The Berkshires For A Wellness Reset At Miraval

There is a 24-hour sandwich shop in San Diego that is operated by a half-century-old evangelical organization many say is a cult. The Yellow Deli is a 24-hour sandwich shop and cafe devoted to healthy eating with a "Middle Earth feel" that has been operating in San Diego's North County city of Vista since Valentine's Day 2010. Another location of Yellow Deli has been open in Valley Center since 2006. Like the nearly 70 locations sited around the country, both San Diego Yellow Deli branches are owned and managed by the Twelve Tribes, an "end of days" Christian religious movement founded by former high school teacher Elbert "Gene" Spriggs (known as Yoneq by his followers) in 1972 in Chattanooga TN. Over the course of its half-century history, the organization has been known by several other names and has ignited controversy with critics labeling it a cult. Today, the Twelve Tribes has over 3,000 members with organizations all over North America, Western Europe, South America and Australia.

1 DAY AGO