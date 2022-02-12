New York Giants add two linebacker coaches among five moves

The Giants doled out a few big-ticket contracts in free agency during Dave Gettleman‘s final years as GM, handing out deals to James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson. Those contracts are among those that have pushed the Giants over the projected 2022 salary cap. The Giants are more than $11 million over the cap, and GM Joe Schoen told NBC Sports’ Peter King last month he wants to clear about $40 million in cap space before the start of the new league year.
Comments / 0