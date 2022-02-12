ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants add two linebacker coaches among five moves

 2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants...

The Spun

Saquon Barkley Gives First Impression Of Giants Coach Brian Daboll

Saquon Barkley is now onto his third head coach as he heads into his fifth season with the New York Giants. Following the short-lived tenures of Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, the Giants have now hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the program’s new leader. Barkley is...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes has strong words for Saquon Barkley

Eventually, the New York Giants will have to decide what to do with Saquon Barkley. The running back appeared to have limitless potential in his rookie season, but injuries and bad offensive lines have left everyone wondering just how much he can really do. This season, Barkley will play under another coaching staff and will once again be under pressure to perform for a future contract.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: 1st round mock-draft, double trade-back and offensive tackle support

If the New York Giants want to get the most out of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, given both are on the team for the 2022 season, they need to bolster their offensive line. With Dave Gettleman failing to piece together a competent line, new general manager Joe Schoen is tasked with solving the evergreen problem. Luckily, Big Blue has ample draft capital to spend this off-season, providing them a perfect opportunity to reinforce the trenches.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 2/13: Mike Kafka, Super Bowl, more headlines

Travis Kelce on Mike Kafka: 'Giants got an absolute stud'. “The New York Giants got an absolute stud,” Kelce said of Brian Daboll’s new offensive coordinator. “You’re gonna be prepared. You’re never gonna feel like you don’t have an upper hand against the opponent, and that’s something you don’t get throughout the league with every offensive coordinator.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants 2022 free agency: C Billy Price

We know that the New York Giants have to — again — try to rebuild their offensive line. We know that Andrew Thomas is part of the long-term solution. Beyond that, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have to figure out if there is anything salvageable from the wreckage left behind by Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge and the team’s revolving door of offensive line coaches.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants fans should be ecstatic for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a Super Bowl ring, and Giants fans should be happy for the wideout. March 2019: when Odell Beckham Jr.‘s five-year tenure with the Giants concluded. The infamous “we didn’t sign him to trade him” quote from then-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman led to DG sending OBJ to Cleveland for draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers (pretty contradictory, I know).
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants GM Joe Schoen: We will have difficult salary-cap decisions to make

The Giants doled out a few big-ticket contracts in free agency during Dave Gettleman‘s final years as GM, handing out deals to James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson. Those contracts are among those that have pushed the Giants over the projected 2022 salary cap. The Giants are more than $11 million over the cap, and GM Joe Schoen told NBC Sports’ Peter King last month he wants to clear about $40 million in cap space before the start of the new league year.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: S Jabrill Peppers

Jabrill Peppers arrived at the Giants facility in March 2019 as part of the trade with the Cleveland Browns that saw star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr shipped out to the mid-west. Drafted by the Browns late in the first round of the 2017 draft, Peppers was sent along with Cleveland's first- and third-round picks in 2019 in what then-general manager Dave Gettleman considered a bargain.
NFL

