Done in under 30 minutes, these Strawberry Jelly Filled Biscuit Donuts are a fun and super easy breakfast that everyone loves!. Canned biscuits are so versatile! You can use them for so many things like making these Strawberry Jelly Filled Biscuit Donuts. When you fry a canned biscuit, it really changes up the flavor and puffs them up to be nice and fluffy. You can choose to fill the with jelly or leave them plain if you prefer. But I think once you try these, you are going to want to make them all the time. If you like fun and easy treats, then you need to make this Strawberry Jelly Filled Biscuit Donut Recipe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO