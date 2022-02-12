Joshua Ray Walker To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gotta love seeing Nashville bring in a little bit of Texas.

A couple weeks ago, Randall King was surprised by Marty Stuart with an invitation to make his Grand Ole Opry debut next month.

And now the Opry has announced another major name out of the Texas music scene will be making his debut on April 15: Joshua Ray Walker.

Walker is riding high off the release of his absolutely incredible album, See You Next Time, last October, and recently made his late night TV debut with a performance of the album’s lead single, “Sexy After Dark,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And now he’s taking his incredible songwriting and unique voice to country music’s biggest stage, an honor that Walker called a “dream come true.”

I really love that the Opry has started inviting so many artists from outside of Nashville lately.

Along with Texas artists like Randall King and Joshua Ray Walker, American Aquarium made their Opry debut last July. And Logan Mize recently stepped out into the iconic Opry circle for the first time last month.

Country fans, and country music in general, are better served when institutions like the Grand Ole Opry include ALL country music, not just the artists and songs coming out of a 5-block stretch of 16th Avenue in Nashville.

And hell, a lot of these Nashville artists could learn a thing or two by listening to Joshua Ray Walker.

So if you’re going to be in Nashville on Friday, April 15, you’re probably gonna wanna go ahead and grab those tickets to the Grand Ole Opry.

This is one you’re not gonna wanna miss.

And just because it’s my favorite song of his, here’s an incredible acoustic performance “Voices,” from his 2020 album Glad You Made It.