Putnam, How the County Was Formed and Named

This looks like one cool axe place. See what I did there. Take a peek inside the new tavern that just opened up in Newburgh. The days of throwing darts are pretty much behind us these days. The people have spoken. They want to chuck a huge chunk of wood and steel down a corridor at a target. They want to hang out with friends and enjoy some spirits while their doing it too. It's like enjoying one of the coolest parts of the renaissance fair all year long. Axe throwing has become an extremely popular sport over the past few years. How popular is it? Have you ever heard of the NATF? That stands for the National Axe Throwing Federation. The sport even has it's own league.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO