ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Putnam, How the County Was Formed and Named

By Alex
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each county brings some unique history to the area. I've spent a good amount of time in Putnam County over the past few years and have always enjoyed going there. The county is filled with tons of cute restaurants, walking trails, shops and more. I actually came pretty close...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

12 Photos: Watch an Amazing Eagle Family Hunt and Eat on the Hudson River

Sometimes you just need to zone out and watch some amazing Hudson Valley wildlife do their thing. Last week it was cuteness overload with frolicking beavers in Orange county. Today, there's a few more sharp edges involved. Local photographer Joe Licari recently captured some amazing shots of a family of bald eagles feasting, flying, and fighting over some seriously massive chunks of fish on the Hudson River.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Does the State of New York Have Laws When it Comes to Naming Your Baby?

What are the most popular baby names today? The choices often change from one decade to the next and can depend on many influences. Characters from your favorite tv shows or movies, athletes, and even politicians' names can become an inspiration for parents when naming their newborn child. But what about names you can't give your kid? Some countries around the world have some pretty strict laws when it comes to giving your kid a first name. But here in the United States, it can depend on what state you're in.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#French#Putnamcountyny Com
Hudson Valley Post

Guide to 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the Hudson Valley

St. Patrick's Day parades are back in the Hudson Valley and we have your complete guide to attending for 2022. The three biggest St. Patrick's Day parades don't actually take place on St. Patrick's Day. Because many local organizations travel down to New York City for their big parade every year, the Hudson Valley holds its parades earlier in the month. The good news is that locals can celebrate the season all month long.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bannerman Island Announces 2022 Tour Schedule

When I was a kid growing up in New Windsor, there were many times we traveled up and down the Hudson River. Sometimes on a big touring boat, sometimes with friends on their boats. But every time, we passed Bannerman Island. For some reason, I always assumed the old abandoned castle on the island was haunted. I don’t know why because I didn’t know anything about the island or the castle on it. Whatever it was, it was eerie.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Exciting New Axe Throwing Bar Finally Open in Newburgh, NY

This looks like one cool axe place. See what I did there. Take a peek inside the new tavern that just opened up in Newburgh. The days of throwing darts are pretty much behind us these days. The people have spoken. They want to chuck a huge chunk of wood and steel down a corridor at a target. They want to hang out with friends and enjoy some spirits while their doing it too. It's like enjoying one of the coolest parts of the renaissance fair all year long. Axe throwing has become an extremely popular sport over the past few years. How popular is it? Have you ever heard of the NATF? That stands for the National Axe Throwing Federation. The sport even has it's own league.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The 7 Most Popular Diners in Poughkeepsie, New York

Whether you want breakfast, lunch or dinner these restaurants are the favorites in Poughkeepsie, New York. What is that make diners so amazing? What is the appeal? Is it the quick wait times and convenience? Is it the extended hours? Most of them are open 24 hours or close to it. Is it the large menu with a vast amount of options? Some even sell booze and have ful bars. Diners have always had a home in the Hudson Valley. New Yorkers love them. I think a lot of it is the consistency. You know what to expect at a diner no matter where you are in the country.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Tour This Tiny Glass House with 360 Degree Views of the Hudson Valley

I'm 6'4", so my first reaction to staying in a tiny home used to be a big "no thank you". But I've turned into a believer. My wife and I became obsessed with the show Tiny House Nation, and were so impressed with not only the level of quality that can be put in these homes, but the beauty and architecture that can still be present in a dwelling that's no bigger than most traditional living rooms. An Airbnb listing in Marlboro, NY, has recently taken it to a whole new level.
MARLBORO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is This the Strangest Named Location In All of New York State?

When you think of weird names in the state of New York, you may think of towns like Halfmoon, Biath, Coxsackie, or Horse Heads to name a few. There are other locations too with curious names like; Moodna Creek, Rum Hill, and even Loon Lake. However, could this truly be one of the strangest named spots in all of New York state? And what may be even weirder is that there's so little information about it, or how it got its odd name.
TRAVEL
Hudson Valley Post

Pet-Eating Predator Roaming Around Hudson Valley Neighborhood

A predator that can take down a deer and won't think twice about going after your housepet has been seen roaming around a local neighborhood. Right now it's mating season. Because the wild animals that live around the Hudson Valley still don't have their own version of Tinder, they're left to roam around the area looking for just the right mate. As a result, there's been an uptick in sightings of foxes, coyotes and other animals that usually stay out of sight.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County Seeks Feedback in Regards to New Community Center

On February 6th, Dutchess County Government issued this post seeking feedback as they move into the design stages for the upcoming Youth Opportunity Union (YOU). On their website, it says The YOU will be a visionary new community center for youth and families through Dutchess County, located in the heart of Poughkeepsie. The YOU wishes to serve the entire Dutchess County Community by creating a welcoming and inclusive space where children can play, learn and grow- from infancy to adulthood. The YOU, as a fixture of the Path to Promise initiative, will focus on recreational, educational, and healthy opportunities- both physical and mental- to ensure that young people have the assets they need to achieve their full potential.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Meet Hudson Hops! Newburgh Brewing Salutes New Brewery Cat With New Beer

If you aren't completely gushing over the cutest kitten to grace the side of a beer can, well, you might be doing it wrong. For those who haven't been following along with the tale (or tail) of Hudson Hops, Newburgh Brewing Company's adorable new brewery cat, allow me to catch you up. The staff at Newburgh Brewing recently adopted the little guy from a Newburgh based rescue called Newburgh SCATS. He's been with them for a few weeks now, and by the looks of things, appears to be settling in quite nicely.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy