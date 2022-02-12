Maine woman’s death ruled a homicide, police say

PEMBROKE, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the death of a woman found unresponsive in Pembroke recently has been ruled a homicide.

The Maine Department of Public Safety on Friday identified the woman as 53-year-old Paula Johnson of Pembroke. Local deputies discovered Johnson’s body when responding to reports of an unresponsive woman Wednesday evening.

Investigators determined the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death were suspicious. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy before determining the death was due to homicide.

Police have not released any additional details about Johnson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

Pembroke is located in far eastern Maine along the coast.