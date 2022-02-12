ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, ME

Maine woman’s death ruled a homicide, police say

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PEMBROKE, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the death of a woman found unresponsive in Pembroke recently has been ruled a homicide.

The Maine Department of Public Safety on Friday identified the woman as 53-year-old Paula Johnson of Pembroke. Local deputies discovered Johnson’s body when responding to reports of an unresponsive woman Wednesday evening.

Investigators determined the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death were suspicious. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy before determining the death was due to homicide.

Police have not released any additional details about Johnson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

Pembroke is located in far eastern Maine along the coast.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Pembroke, ME
Pembroke, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
The Hill

The Memo: Horizon darkens for Biden on Ukraine

President Biden is facing an intensifying crisis in Ukraine without any good options. A Russian invasion of its neighboring state could come any day now. If that happens, it will pitch Europe into its biggest crisis in decades, hit international financial markets and reverberate through domestic politics in Washington. Biden...
POLITICS
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy