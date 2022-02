The grandfather of a Canadian teenager stabbed to death in Essex after flying to the UK to meet her online boyfriend, said he thought Britain “was a safe place.” Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found stabbed to death at a block of flats in Chelmsford, Essex on 1 February. Essex Police said Ms Wadsworth, from the city of Vernon, in British Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody.Now, the teenager's grandfather Jeff Wadsworth, 66, has spoken out...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO