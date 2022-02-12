ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0upX_0eCnSTCd00

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.

Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEp8R_0eCnSTCd00

Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.

Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on dominant opening periods in the shock FA Cup exit – on penalties – to Middlesbrough and Tuesday’s trip to rock-bottom Burnley.

On Saturday, Jadon Sancho again put United ahead at half-time but they were far less assured against the Saints, who left with a point after Adams lashed home just days on from his winner at Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2sGO_0eCnSTCd00

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off a Watford side yet to score a goal under new manager Roy Hodgson.

In a game of few chances, Maupay volleyed past Ben Foster just before the break to give the Seagulls a deserved advantage before Webster poked the ball home 10 minutes from time to make it 2-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWyxH_0eCnSTCd00

Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dIQ2_0eCnSTCd00

On this evidence that first appearance cannot come too soon after a bore draw crying out for someone of Erikson’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight defeats to leave Palace still searching for their first league win of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Jadon Sancho
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United’s frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. United started brightly, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford’s low cross to fire the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Red Devils#Southampton#Middlesbrough#Tottenham#Seagulls#Palace
The Independent

Why isn’t Manchester United vs Brighton on TV tonight?

Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as they look to overtake West Ham United and re-enter the top four of the Premier League table.The Red Devils are a point behind former boss David Moyes’ men going into the fixture against the Seagulls.Brighton have been one of the most difficult teams in the division to beat this season, losing only four times in 23 matches, and will be looking to avoid defeat again on their visit north.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:Why is Manchester United vs Brighton not on TV?The fixture...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League score and result as Adams cancels Sancho goal

Manchester United’s frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.United started brightly at Old Trafford, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford’s low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute.However, United, just as they did against Burnley in midweek, dropped off after scoring and again conceded early in the second half, when Scotland international Che Adams slotted home in the 48th minute to equalise.Saints wasted two great chances to complete the turnaround as the Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Solskjaer also to blame if Manchester United miss top four - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shoulder some of the blame if Manchester United miss out on a place in the top four this season. United are stuttering in the race of Champions League football after successive draws with Burnley and Southampton. Rangnick admits he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Manchester United host Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night desperately looking for a win after successive 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton. Ralf Rangnick is yet to oversee a revolution in results or performances since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December and questions are increasingly being asked of the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.United, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including an eventual penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough that saw them knocked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luke Shaw concerned Manchester United will miss out on top-four finish

Luke Shaw sees Champions League qualification slipping out of Manchester United’s fingers unless performances and results improve quickly.Having bowed out of the FA Cup on penalties to Middlesbrough and been held at Premier League strugglers Burnley, the Red Devils managed to blow a lead to draw 1-1 for the third time in nine days on Saturday lunchtime.Southampton were the latest side to frustrate United and could have even snatched victory at Old Trafford after Che Adams impressively cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener.“I think history is sort of repeating itself, really,” England left-back Shaw said after the 1-1 draw against his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy