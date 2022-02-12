ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Attends ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Screening, Ending Netflix Feud

By Christian Zilko
 2 days ago

All eyes will be on Netflix this Wednesday when the streaming service releases the first episode of its “ jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy .” The highly anticipated Kanye West docuseries, over two decades in the making, recently debuted to strong reviews at Sundance. But the rollout recently hit a few snags as the rapper has publicly bristled with Netflix about the series.

However, it seems that all might be forgiven between Ye and “jeen-yuhs” directors Coodie and Chike Ozah. Variety reports that the rapper attended a screening of his documentary on Friday night, where he was seen embracing the two directors and spoke to the celebrity-filled crowd after the screening ended. He continued to express his distrust for Hollywood executives as a whole, but said he appreciated the belief that Coodie and Ozah had in him and the 20-year relationship he shares with them. The controversy-loving star also found time to offer words of support to DaBaby, who spent much of 2021 under fire for homophobic comments.

“When you have people next to you that believe in you and a community that sticks together, that’s the way that we can protect each other,” West said. “Hollywood a lot of times, like I got my man DaBaby right here, people try to cancel us and we all run away from each other and scatter or we be not talking to each other, not communicating.”

Last month, West took to Instagram to demand final cut privileges, threatening (seemingly without legal merit) to prevent Netflix from releasing the film. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Netflix has denied granting him final but, but West continued to express desire for creative input on the documentary, later calling for Drake to record new narration for it in a since-deleted Instagram post.

West is no stranger to trying to prevent the release of his own projects. Immediately after the release of his 2021 album “Donda,” he posted that Universal had dropped the record “without my permission” and unsuccessfully demanded that his label pull the album from streaming services. His public embrace of “jeen-yuhs” suggests that he has resolved his grievances with Netflix, clearing the way for a smooth release.

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” begins streaming on Netflix on February 16, with new chapters airing each subsequent Wednesday.

IndieWire

‘Jessica Jones’ and More Marvel Defenders Series Leaving Netflix as Rights Return to Disney

Disney continues to consolidate its Marvel properties under its own umbrella. As was long suspected, the company is pulling its Marvel Defenders series from Netflix at the end of the month now that the rights to “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher,” and “The Defenders” have reverted to Disney. Netflix confirmed to IndieWire that the series will leave the platform at midnight local time February 28. The Defenders titles were licensed originals, and as the license for Netflix has ended, the rights are returning to Disney. Representatives at Disney had no comment. The news was first reported by...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Shows Other Sides of Controversial Rapper

Even after decades in the brightest spotlight imaginable, the world can’t take its eyes off of Kanye West. The rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, continues to release music and court controversy in his personal life, but one of his most intriguing projects is “jeen-yuhs,” the upcoming Netflix documentary about his career. The first chapter of the three part documentary had its world premiere at Sundance last month, prior to its February release on the streaming service. Now Netflix has revealed the first trailer for “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” The official synopsis describes “jeen-yuhs” as “a landmark documentary...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Creator Morgan Cooper Explains Why Centering Variety Within ‘Black Experience’ Is Priority for ‘Bel-Air’

In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a fan of the Will Smith comedy series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” wrote, directed, and released a short film based on the 1990s sitcom. Although his version took on a more dramatic, darker edge that many found compelling, it went viral, even drawing the attention of Smith, who praised it, calling it a “brilliant idea.” Smith also teased the possibility of expanding it beyond its short form. And sure enough, a year later, in August 2020, it was announced that a television series based on the short had been put into development, with Cooper and...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
#Movies#Feud#Sundance
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Uhhhhh… Kanye West Appears in McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West reprised his acting skills in McDonald’s Super Bowl ad. The fast food chain premiered a commercial on Sunday night during the NBC broadcast of the big game. The premise of the ad includes McDonald’s customers having trouble making up their minds on what to order, whether in the drive-thru, ordering over the phone or inside one of the restaurants. In the clip, West rolls up in a McDonald’s drive thru in one of his infamous Sherp ATVs, popping out the front to place his order, only to freeze when he can’t figure out what he wants. The “Donda” rapper...
NFL
XXL Mag

Kanye West Fires Back at Kim Kardashian, Claims Kim Kidnapped Their Daughter

UPDATE (Feb. 4):. Kanye West has doubled-down on his stance against his and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, 9, being active on TikTok. On Friday (Jan. 4), the rapper shared a "Downloading TikTok" disclosure statement on his Instagram page this afternoon, which indicates that users under 13 years old will be placed into a portion of the video-sharing platform designated for "Younger Users experience which has additional privacy and safety protections designed specifically for this audience. If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed."
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Kanye West hints that Kim Kardashian’s family ‘used’ him

Kanye West subtly mentioned how Kim Kardashian’s famous family played a role in their impending divorce. On Tuesday, West spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about his life post-breakup. During their discussion, the “Gold Digger” artist said his and Kardashian’s marriage crumbled when she realized he wouldn’t adjust to Hollywood’s standards. Ye also stated that, besides being her husband, the KKW Beauty founder also expected him to “play the role” in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Kanye’s Antics Have Finally Pushed Kim Kardashian Over the Edge

As of late, Kanye West seems to have one mission and one mission only: to get a reaction out of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. And on Friday morning, he finally got his wish. The rapper went on an early morning tirade about his 8-year-old daughter North being on TikTok–conveniently...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
