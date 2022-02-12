Kanye West Attends ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Screening, Ending Netflix Feud

All eyes will be on Netflix this Wednesday when the streaming service releases the first episode of its “ jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy .” The highly anticipated Kanye West docuseries, over two decades in the making, recently debuted to strong reviews at Sundance. But the rollout recently hit a few snags as the rapper has publicly bristled with Netflix about the series.

However, it seems that all might be forgiven between Ye and “jeen-yuhs” directors Coodie and Chike Ozah. Variety reports that the rapper attended a screening of his documentary on Friday night, where he was seen embracing the two directors and spoke to the celebrity-filled crowd after the screening ended. He continued to express his distrust for Hollywood executives as a whole, but said he appreciated the belief that Coodie and Ozah had in him and the 20-year relationship he shares with them. The controversy-loving star also found time to offer words of support to DaBaby, who spent much of 2021 under fire for homophobic comments.

“When you have people next to you that believe in you and a community that sticks together, that’s the way that we can protect each other,” West said. “Hollywood a lot of times, like I got my man DaBaby right here, people try to cancel us and we all run away from each other and scatter or we be not talking to each other, not communicating.”

Last month, West took to Instagram to demand final cut privileges, threatening (seemingly without legal merit) to prevent Netflix from releasing the film. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Netflix has denied granting him final but, but West continued to express desire for creative input on the documentary, later calling for Drake to record new narration for it in a since-deleted Instagram post.

West is no stranger to trying to prevent the release of his own projects. Immediately after the release of his 2021 album “Donda,” he posted that Universal had dropped the record “without my permission” and unsuccessfully demanded that his label pull the album from streaming services. His public embrace of “jeen-yuhs” suggests that he has resolved his grievances with Netflix, clearing the way for a smooth release.

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” begins streaming on Netflix on February 16, with new chapters airing each subsequent Wednesday.