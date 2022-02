CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Suspicious, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Police were called 5 p.m. Feb. 6 after a former resident’s daughter noticed that the door to the apartment appeared to have been tampered with. While cleaning her mother’s apartment, she checked other apartment doors in the building. One that should have been vacant had its door wide open. Inside was a mattress, pills and a phone. Management suspects a squatter residing there. Building maintenance was called to secure the building, but workers were gone for the day. Police secured the building for the evening.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO