Alexandria City Manager to Virtually Present FY 2023 Proposed Budget

For Immediate Release: February 12, 2022

Alexandria City Manager James Parajon invites the public to a virtual presentation of his proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program on Thursday, February 17, at 7 p.m. This will be one of several opportunities for members of the community to learn about his proposed budget.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. Following his presentation, Parajon will answer questions submitted during the meeting by online viewers.

On Tuesday, February 15, at 7 p.m., Parajon will formally present his proposed budget to City Council at a special virtual meeting, which is open to the public. Translation services are available for both meetings upon request.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Budget for more information, including proposed budget documents (available after February 15) and a detailed schedule of planned work sessions and public hearings, concluding with the budget adoption by City Council on May 4, at 7 p.m.

ይህ የተለቀቀው ዜና በአማርኛ እዚህ ጋር ይገኛል።