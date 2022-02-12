NYC’s Universal Hip Hop Museum launching metaverse in spring

Rocky Bucano, President and Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum says that he wants museum visitors's experience to extend to when they are home as well. J.C.Rice

This museum is going meta.

The city’s first brick-and-mortar hip hop museum in the Bronx will have a fresh online edge to it, featuring both real-world and online exhibits, The Post learned last week during an exclusive tour of the under-construction space.

The $80-million Universal Hip Hop Museum will feature items such as a giant oil painting of Kanye West and Snoop Dogg’s bicycle from the short-lived MTV sketch show “Doggy Fizzle Televizzle.”

It’ll also beam out live musical performances, break dancing sessions and fashion shows that can be viewed online.

“When people come in here, they get one physical experience by looking at the historical artifacts,” said museum founder Rocky Bucano. “But when they leave here, that experience should continue even when they’re home.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum has ambitious plans to not only provide visitors with a physical experience but to have a significant presence in the metaverse as well.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum began construction last year and plans to open in 2024.

The two-floor, 53,000-square-foot museum at 65 E. 149th Street in Melrose will be attached to Bronx Point, a mixed-used complex currently being developed that overlooks Mill Pond Park and the Harlem River.

The museum — currently just an open concrete husk — will eventually be home to a 250-seat theater and will highlight the five elements of hip hop – DJing, emceeing, break dancing, graffiti and knowledge, Bucano said.

But there’s plenty of work to be done before the museum, which began construction last year, opens in 2024. There are still thousands of donated pieces of memorabilia — boxes full of records, clothing and hip hop magazines — that need to be cataloged before they go on display, said archivist Adam Silverstein.

Rocky Bucano hopes to secure a 1970s subway car that will work as a bridge across the grand staircase near the entrance.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum has thousands of artifacts and memorabilia to catalog. The museum will focus on the five elements of hip hop: DJing, emceeing, break dancing, graffiti and knowledge.

And Bucano is currently working on securing a 1970s subway car from the MTA that will work as a bridge across the grand staircase near the entrance.

Its metaverse — an immersive digital world accessible through virtual reality headsets and smartphone — is also a work in progress.

“In addition to showing the flyers, graffiti, archival video footage and images, we’re excited to bring out b-boys, breakdancing in a physical space,” said Mike Carnevale, whose company Carnevale Interactive is overseeing the design of the online space in cooperation with Microsoft and MIT. “You’re not in the audience watching this on screen, your brain believes you are truly there.”

The museum hopes to allow visitors to experience events like Biggie Smalls rapping on a street corner and Grandmaster Flash DJing.

This bicycle hand signed by Snoop Dogg will be featured at the museum.

The technology is called “holoportation” — projecting people and 3D objects from the real world into the digital world, according to Microsoft.

“You can have Naughty by Nature performing live in the metaverse,” Bucano said, “and they won’t be the traditional avatars, it’d be the actual group.”

Carnevale said other metaverse experiences the museum hopes to include are Grandmaster Flash scratching records at block parties in the 1970s and Notorious B.I.G. rapping on a Bed-Stuy street corner in 1989.

“We see a metaverse where you can transport people to different times and places, so they’re not only witnessing the history but they’re immersed in hip hop culture,” he said.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum plans to use the technology “holoportation” to stage live events for users to experience in the metaverse.

For now, the museum is hosting temporary exhibits at the nearby Bronx Terminal Market, where they just finished up a display that cataloged hip from 1980-1985. It had sections dedicated to hip hop pioneers Kurits Blow and DJ Grand Wizard Theodore. Guests were able to pose for photos in a fake subway car covered in graffiti. Next month, they’ll transition to an exhibit that covers the genre from 1986-1990.

The museum has been funded by public grants, charity organizations, a $5-million gift from Microsoft and donations from music producers Lyor Cohen, who previously led Def Jam Recordings, and Tom Silverman, founder of Tommy Boy Records. So far, the museum has acquired $35 million.