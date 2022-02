Hall of Fame NFL player John Riggins isn’t a fan of the new Washington Commanders name. He doesn’t want his name to be a part of the jerseys. There’s no denying that John Riggins is a legend as far as Washington football is concerned. The 1992 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee spent nine seasons with the franchise and even won a Super Bowl with them back in 1983 against the Miami Dolphins. As a matter of fact, it was Riggins, the team’s star rusher, who was named the Super Bowl XVII MVP. He scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO