Penguins assistant coach Reirden will miss time with injured knee

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Attendance was up for Penguins practice on Saturday morning, but there was an interesting absence.

Assistant coach Todd Reirden was missing from practice Saturday and it was announced by Mike Sullivan that Reirden had fell and hurt his knee over the All-Star break.

Reirden is set to undergo surgery on Monday and Matt Cullen is being brought in to help with on-ice coaching.

Sullivan said following the practice that they wanted to attempt to put the surgery off until after the season but it’s not possible.

No timetable has been set for how long Reirden will be on the shelf.

Mike Vellucci will be the man behind the bench running the defense until Reirden’s return.

According to Sullivan, Reirden slipped and fell while trying to brush snow off of his car, saying that "we've all been there."

The team plans on keeping Reirden involved via Zoom calls during his absence.