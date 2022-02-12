ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Unavoidable Instability of Past Month Continues in Kentucky Meet

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wn4qu_0eCnQT8D00

Will continue for at least two more weeks

Arkansas gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber has a problem, and there's not much she can do about it.

For a full month now, the goal has had to be to actually compete in a meet, and she's been determined to make that happen one way or another.

Covid caused the cancellation of a highly anticipated meet against LSU following the high of the Auburn meet in front of a record crowd in Bud Walton Arena.

The following week, Arkansas barely fielded enough competitors at No. 2 Florida as COVID drained bodies, ate into practice time and made building back up to a point where it was safe for the women to compete nearly impossible.

Then came the ice and snow. West Virginia had to cancel last minute because of issues with safe travel, so a determined Wieber scrambled those around her to find any team that might be willing to create a short week for themselves and throw off their heavily protected routines so the Gymbacks wouldn't have to lose a second weekend.

That led to Southeast Missouri State coming into Barnhill Arena this past Sunday for an impromptu meet that allowed Arkansas to shake off some of the mental rust created by the start and stop of personal routines over the past few weeks.

Adding in a long list of injuries and extended recoveries meant the athletes faced a near impossibility of building momentum and a rhythm

It appeared everything would finally settle this week heading into a meet against No. 10 Kentucky,

But as the week progressed, it became apparent adjustments would be needed. Wieber determined freshman Leah Smith, who usually competes in all-around, needed a break from pushing through all four events with the loss of recovery time between meets to cut down on the potential of an avoidable injury.

Nagging achilles pain for Sarah Shaffer meant she wouldn't be on floor unless a desperate situation arose, which wouldn't be a big adjustment since Wieber had been putting together a line-up without Shaffer on floor since the Auburn meet a month ago.

But, then on Friday, with no more practices left to evaluate her team, word came down that All-American Kennedy Hambrick would enter quarantine. This not meant the Gymbacks wouldn't have anyone competing in all-around, giving the win to Kentucky's Raena Worley by default, but that a decision on how to replace one of the best gymnasts in the country at the last possible second as Wieber watched warm-ups to see who would be best fit to go.

The meet was supposed to be about getting off to a quality start in the first two events against Kentucky.

Stumbles and falls on vault and especially bars had gotten Arkansas off to slow starts in multiple meets this year, digging Arkansas in a deep hole heading into its strongest events – beam and floor.

The Gymbacks didn't have to be in the lead after the first two events, but at least needed it close to give themselves a chance to run down the Wildcats in front of a packed Barnhill Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsNQO_0eCnQT8D00

However, after two events, it was clear that the shift to just being able to compete for a fourth consecutive week had taken its toll once again.

There were still highlights. Shaffer put injuries aside and landed a beautiful run on vault.

Freshman Leah Smith, who won her first all-around this past Sunday against Southeast Missouri State, followed a fall by Emma Kelley to stick the landing after a tight performance on bars for a 9.825, giving Arkansas momentum on its weakest event.

Fellow freshman Maddie Jones used that momentum to chip away at Kentucky's lead with a 9.85 performance.

Shaffer later took a fall, guaranteeing the Gymbacks would have to keep at least one low score, but Maggie O'Hara stepped up and immediately got her back.

An All-American on bars last year, O'Hara struggled the last two meets. However, the precision, technique, and determination shown the last time O'Hara had to get back onto the bars after a fall on Sunday made it clear that whatever mental blocks were limiting her performance had been wiped away.

With the block gone heading into this meet, O'Hara returned to old form. She flew with power as she switched back and forth between the bars and nailed the landing with a powerful flourish, excited to finally pull in a score to her personal standard with a meet-best 9.925.

Considering Arkansas was without Hambrick, who regularly finds herself in contention for all-around and is always a threat to land a perfect score bars, trailing by .675 at the halfway point wasn't the worst-case scenario.

With Kentucky struggling on floor exercise, the door was open for Arkansas to make up considerable ground on beam. The Gymbacks are No. 9 in the country in the event and have smashed school records left and right this season.

However, it wasn't meant to be. Leah Smith and Amanda Elswick, who have been nearly flawless all season, uncharacteristically struggled to stay on the beam, meaning Arkansas would have to count its second fall of the night.

The Gymbacks posted a 48.50, a large drop from the 49.475 the team posted at Florida two weeks ago.

That left Arkansas needing to make up 1.25 on the final round, but the silver lining was Kentucky needed to finish strong on beam, its weakest event, to lock up the win, while the Gymbacks looked to close strong on floor just feet from a raucous full student section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6WKz_0eCnQT8D00

Razorback Communications

Jones and senior Bailey Lovett used the energy to land 9.9s for the second individual wins of the night, and Savannah Pennese added in a 9.875 for a clean sweep of the Top 3 in the event, but it wouldn't be enough as the Gymbacks posted their lowest team score since the season opener against Ohio State.

MADDIE JONES

Razorback Communications

Both teams finished below their season average, which means they are each in danger of dropping in the rankings.

Normalcy will continue to not be a thing for at least the next two weeks. Arkansas will head to Missouri on a Sunday instead of the usual Friday to take on two sets of Tigers as LSU will squeeze its way into the meet also.

This will mean adjusting to another short week when Georgia rolls into Barnhill the following Friday to close out a tumultuous February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kicker 102.5

3 Arkansas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In U.S.A To Visit

A recent publication has thrown some major shade at the state of Arkansas. It has named three of its cities the worst in the United States to visit. So these 3 cities were put in the same context as Chicago, Detroit, and Baltimore. If you know anything about these three cities, any city from Arkansas being put in the same category is really not very fair. This is what the publication Mind Your Dollars had to say about what these cities were chosen.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida can’t keep up at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe seemingly hasn’t been distracted by his candidacy for Player of the Year honors, considering the Kentucky standout continues to go about his business on the court. Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57 win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s toughest game of the season will be Tuesday at highly motivated Tennessee

Title: Revenge on Rocky Top. Such is Tennessee basketball’s storyline for Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Kentucky is coming to town. That’s a big deal in Big Orange Country every year. This year, it’s the same Kentucky that crushed the Volunteers 107-79 at Rupp Arena back on Jan. 15, the same day as Joe B. Hall’s passing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes reflects on Tennessee’s blowout loss to Kentucky last month

That Kentucky loss (you know the one) might have just been the wake-up call that Tennessee needed. The Volunteers opened SEC play just trying to keep their head above water, tasked with a tough schedule but also were admittedly not playing their best basketball at the time. They were outmatched on the road against LSU, nearly dropped a home game to an undermanned Ole Miss team, and then took one on the chin from Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Shaffer
Person
Jordyn Wieber
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nationofblue.com

Highlights: Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky cruise past Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead Kentucky to a convincing 78-57 victory over Florida at Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) also got 15 points from Kellan Grady and 11 points from Davion Mintz. TyTy Washington chipped in 10 points and...
NBA
WEHT/WTVW

Bremen’s “Piano Man”: two months after the Kentucky tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Since December 10, life has been full of unexpected moments for Jordan Baize’s family. Just days after the tornado swept away his home, a video of him playing the piano in the debris went viral. “It’s funny to me, because it was just really a private moment,” said Baize. “I thought […]
BREMEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Lsu
auburntigers.com

Auburn drops back-and-forth battle to No. 17 Florida

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn went toe-to-toe with 17th-ranked Florida Monday night, but was unable to make enough plays down the stretch as the Gators held on for an 83-77 win at Auburn Arena. The Tigers had their highest-scoring night in SEC play and had four players in double-figures, but...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WBIR

No. 16 Tennessee looks for revenge against No. 4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Tennessee men's basketball played Kentucky about a month ago, the Vols got thumped in a 107-79 loss. It was head-scratching as the Vols defense that looked dominant through the year at that point was exposed in that matchup in Rupp Arena. Tennessee looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KESQ

Vinson sparks Northern Kentucky past Wright State 75-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Vinson had 20 points as Northern Kentucky turned back Wright State 75-71. Marques Warrick had 16 points and sank two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to help the Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon League) notch their fifth straight win on the road. Grant Basile had 25 points and nine rebounds to pace the Raiders (15-12, 12-6).
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

Road Swing Continues at Auburn for Women’s Basketball

Monday's game will mark Florida's third-consecutive contest on the road. AUBURN, Ala. – Florida women's basketball is set to play their third game on the road in as many attempts, traveling to Auburn, Ala., for a return trip to Auburn on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
570
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy