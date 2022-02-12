Candidate for city controller attacked near L.A. City Hall

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A spokesperson for the the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Rob Wilcox, who is also running for city controller, was attacked near L.A. City Hall Friday.

Wilcox was walking in the area of First and Los Angeles streets near the Joy Picus Child Development Center at around noon when he was approached by “a person likely experiencing homelessness and exhibiting erratic behavior,” City Attorney’s Chief of Staff Kathleen Kenealy said in an email to staffers.

Wilcox told The Los Angeles Times that the assailant was “extremely agitated and angry” and began shouting at and shoving him. At one point the man allegedly used a racial slur and kicked im in the shin.

Wilcox then ran into the street and tried to flag down a car. No one stopped, and the man continued to verbally and physically harass him, according to the Times . He then ran to the door of the Joy Picus Child Development Center and yelled for help, but no one responded.

Finally, Wilcox ran into a City Hall parking garage. The assailant did not pursue him.

Kenealy said in her email to staff that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Wilcox expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the suspect was not apprehended in a tweet posted Friday evening:

