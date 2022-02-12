Charlotte High wins mock trial competition

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High School won the 36th annual Charlotte County Public Schools Mock Trial competition Feb. 4.

The team now heads to Naples to compete against teams from Lee and Collier counties.

The mock trial was held at the Justice Complex in Punta Gorda. Charlotte High School’s next face-off will take place at the 12th Judicial Court High School Mock Trial competition March 4.

The CHS mock trial team is coached by David Riley. Steven S. Leskovich, Carrington Lewis, Nolan M. Deming, and Alexa J. Lipham serve as attorney coaches.

Judge Geoffrey H. Gentile presided over the mock trial.

Team members are Danyel Yurkovitch, Olivia Harper, Jacob Powell, Emma Buck, Enzo Laurenti, Michael Roy, Kylie Craig, Anai Roca, Kasey Roy and Samantha Mahler.

Florida Southwest Collegiate High School’s team, coached by Teresa Palmer and Deana Sisk, attorney coach, earned runner-up honors during the competition between the two teams.

Members of the FSW mock trial team were Joseph Cronin, Andrew Vasile, Barbara Habas, Jade Eisenhaur, Laura Gebauer, Clifford Dezell, Aaron Schmidt and Areyel Yurkovitch.