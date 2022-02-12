ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINDSOR, Ontario — A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries’ economies appeared to be dissolving peacefully Saturday as Canadian police moved in to disperse the nearly weeklong blockade and demonstrators began leaving without resistance. Many demonstrators drove away from the Ambassador Bridge...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 41

That one dude You don't know
2d ago

hmmmm these unpeacefull protest seem strangely more peacefull than the mostly peacefull riots i mean protest that antifa and blm do i mean these canadians just showed up and bbqd and had a decent time i figured the black people could do that i mean its a cookout but i guess not

Reply(7)
18
BULLDOG
1d ago

I applaud the truckers for their brave stand and they should have a statue and their own holiday, streets and parks,buildings schools named after them,their own channels on TV and radio stations, their own schools and colleges just for truckers!celebrate their toll and fight for freedom!!!!DESTROY ANYONE WHO HAS ANYTHING NEGATIVE TO SAY ABOUT TRUCKERS!!!!Does this remind you of a certain group of people 🤔 Thinking we should have truckers month!!!!

Reply(1)
4
DeplorableLJ
1d ago

The American side isn't policed by the Canadian courts. Americans could take up this fight on behalf of our neighbors to the north! Let Freedom Ring!

Reply
3
