Best Girl Scout cookie: Thin Mints, Samoas or...

By Katie Teague
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scout cookies have been sold for more than a century and have featured many different flavors through the years (anyone remember Kookaburras?) These days, the cookie selection is down to 12, and Samoas and Thin Mints dominate as the most popular flavors. Does that mean Thin Mints and...

