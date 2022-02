Concussion focuses on Dr. Bennet Omalu, who first discovered CTE in retired NFL players, and his quest to tell the truth. I happened to notice that the film was airing on TV over Super Bowl weekend. Dysphoria was so bad in late 2015 that it was one of many films that I saw but didn’t review. As such, there’s no better time to watch it than the hours leading up to tonight’s kickoff. CTE is a contributing factor in one of the reasons why I no longer watch the NFL as much as I used to. Between this film and Requiem for a Running Back, I just don’t have the interest in watching anymore. The commercials are the only reason why I’m watching the game tonight. Otherwise, I just spend my Sundays getting a head start with upcoming movies. But anyway, brain trauma is one of those things that needs to be taken seriously. It’s only a shame that the NFL hid the truth for so long.

