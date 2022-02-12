Three-alarm fire causes roof damage to Newburyport industrial building

Fire at Newburyport industrial building Fire at Newburyport industrial building (Newburyport Fire Dept.)

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The Newburyport Fire Department extinguished a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building Saturday morning.

The department says the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning at Bradford & Bigelow, a printing business on Perkins Way.

The fire quickly spread.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly - with mutual aid from several local departments, including Newbury, West Newbury, Salisbury, Amesbury, Rowley, Merrimac, and Seabrook, Portsmouth, and East Kingston, New Hampshire fire departments.

Investigators say several dozen employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but were all able to evacuate safely.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire says there is an estimated $2-4 million dollars worth of damage. The fire department says it was able to limit fire damage to the roof and solar panels.

No word yet on what caused that fire - it is under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department and State Police. The town’s building inspector also helped evaluate the damage.

No injuries were reported.

