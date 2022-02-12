CLEARED: Vehicle fire caused delays on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 early Saturday afternoon caused traffic delays along the interstate..

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the car was at mile marker 73. The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were closed, but are now open.

VDOT said that as of 12:50 p.m., traffic backups reached 2 miles.

Motorists were urged to find a different route.





